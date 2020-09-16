New Mom Maren Morris Feels ‘Back To Normal’ After Months Of Battling Postpartum Depression

New momma Maren Morris is opening up about her personal experience with postpartum depression.

As you’re likely aware, the country music star welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd this March, a beautiful baby boy named Hayes. After months of navigating the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from childbirth all at the same time, the singer admitted she’s finally starting to feel like her old self again!

During a new interview with CBS This Morning on Monday, the 30-year-old explained:

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.'”

Great point about asking for help when you really need it. We all could use a hand during these times, especially new moms! Morris recalled feeling like she “suck[ed] at every level” after welcoming her son, adding:

“You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right.”

The Texas native went on to say that giving birth during the pandemic and not being able to safely use music as an outlet also wreaked havoc on her mental health:

“The one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music. And to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot.”

That does sound quite overwhelming — but we’re so glad to hear that time and support from her loved ones have helped get her to a better place overall. Apart from the late nights, crying, and diaper changes, we just know Hayes must be a source of love and light for her, too.

Since becoming a mom this year, the My Church singer has been candid about how “isolated” and “lonely” she felt at first. Maren told baby food company, Little Spoon, in a video for their “Is This Normal” campaign in August:

“The postpartum of a C-section is so brutal. I wish people talked more about their C-section stories. … It was this unexpected surgery, a major surgery, I ended up getting.”

Ugh. We feel for you, momma!

Keep in mind, she was going through a huge transformation that brutally affected her physical and mental health while also dealing with mommy shamers who took issue with the pics she shared of Hayes on social media. It got so bad that at one point, she scrubbed any trace of the newborn from her feed. However, based on recent uploads, it looks like Maren’s back to business as usual!

In addition to those sweet baby pics, you can ch-ch-check out clips, including her family’s feature with CBS (below):

Despite this rough bout of PPD, the starlet told Us Weekly late last month that she and her husband are absolutely loving parenthood:

“We might be done at this point because he’s so fun. We soak every part of it up. It’s so fun. He’s so happy, weirdly. … Maren is just recovering and also trying to learn how to be a mom. There’s so much that goes into it.”

Awww. Wishing their brood all the best throughout this precious first year together and beyond!

