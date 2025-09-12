Margot Robbie Shows More Skin Than EVER On Red Carpet! Get Back!

Got A Tip?

Margot Robbie Shows More Skin Than EVER On Red Carpet!

Margot Robbie is promoting her new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey… and she’s doing so with a skimpy, bold, beautiful gown!

The Barbie star stepped onto the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square for the UK premiere of the Kogonada film. And she showed more skin (we think??) than she ever has in a bejeweled, floor-length Armani Privé naked dress!

Look at this thing!

Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN

She looks like she’s about to tell Leonardo DiCaprio they can’t be friends!

Naked Dress Making A Comeback!

And if you think the front is revealing…

Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN

Her co-star Colin Farrell was able to handle it though!

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Premiere red carpet
(c) MEGA/WENN

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Sep 12, 2025

