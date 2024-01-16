Amanda Seyfried Skipped The Emmys -- But Did Glam Up In A Gown Designed By Her 6-Year-Old Daughter!

This is adorable!!

Amanda Seyfried may not have been at the Emmys on Monday night, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t still dressed to the nines! In honor of the fashion-forward night, the Mamma Mia star shared a snap of her OOTD — and it was designed by her daughter, Nina! Posting a black-and-white snap of herself on her Instagram Story, the actress wrote:

“Celebrating the Emmy’s with a handmade creation by a six year old”

So cute! The fit was a color-blocked mini dress that had ribbons dangling from the bottom.

Related: Honest Reason Rachel McAdams Turned Down Mean Girls Reunion!

Take a look!

So sweet! She’s got a little fashion designer on her hands!

Amanda also shares her son Thomas with her husband Thomas Sadoski. While she stayed home during Monday’s award ceremony, she did stun on the rep carpet in an Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes last week (as seen above). She may have looked stunning then, but it’s hard to beat Nina’s design! It’s just too cute!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Amanda Seyfried/Instagram]