Dakota Johnson Bares ALMOST Everything On The Red Carpet... Wow!

This is how you bounce back after a breakup!

Dakota Johnson just bared (almost) all for her latest red carpet appearance! On Thursday, the actress stepped out at the Kering Foundation‘s annual Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City in a barely-there sheer black Gucci dress!

The see-through dress was embroidered with black floral lacework and included long sleeves, a train, and a turtleneck. Underneath, the Materialists star wore a tiny black bra and underwear! And that was it! OMG! Ch-ch-check it out:

(c) Udo Salters/WENN
(c) Udo Salters/WENN

She looks AMAZING!

Chris Martin‘s gotta be somewhere regretting their split even more now, right? LOLz!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Udo Salters/WENN]

Sep 12, 2025 08:00am PDT

