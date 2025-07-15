Ew! Married Men Are Using Pics Of Their Wives To Trick OnlyFans Models!

OnlyFans models are issuing a warning to all women about a new disgusting trend on the platform!

According to Layla Kelly, men posing as women — even their own wives and girlfriends — are attempting to trick stars and gain access to their exclusive content for free! WTF! It is bad enough that men are sneaking around and pretending to be their partners to get explicit photos of OF models, but they are also deceiving these creators and not paying them! It’s so messed up! Oh, and it gets worse! The photos these guys apparently use of their wives or girlfriends to carry out the scheme? Layla claims they are often nude pics! Yes, really! Intimate photos used and sent WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT! She told news.com.au last week:

“I personally don’t have a problem with people pretending to be someone else, if that’s their fetish then that’s okay. Where it crosses the line is when someone, who hasn’t consented or given permission, is having their identity and photos used unknowingly, especially given that this is a very intimate platform. Often nude images are used too and these women have no idea. It’s so wrong.”

She can say that again! What an invasion of privacy and a betrayal! Layal noted that a man even sent a wedding photo and driver’s license:

“What bothers me most about this is the clothed and unclothed images of the women they are using when pulling this sneaky act. One guy even sent me a wedding photo paired with a driving licence and I knew it had to be his wife or his sister. Either way, I highly doubt she knew what he was up to.”

HIS SISTER?! OMG!

Layla continued:

“I do ask these men to prove they are who they say they are, but none of them ever do. I even remind them that it is against the terms of service to be sending photos of anyone but themselves because they can’t consent to that.”

How are the men normally going into the gross stunt? Lucy Banks, a former adult star who owns a marketing agency for OnlyFans creators, shared that men often pose as the women, act like they want to get plastic surgery done, and ask for pics of the model’s breasts to compare:

“There were several times where I would have subscribers be like, ‘Hey, I’m Mandy! I’m thinking about getting my boobs done. Can you send me a photo of your boobs? I want to see what they look like.’”

Ick. However, the guys aren’t fooling everyone! Lucy noted their deception is so easy to spot now because it’s happened so many times to her:

“Often the motivation is to try and get free content out of you. But what they don’t realise is that they are a dime a dozen. It happens all the time so we can see it a mile away.”

Even Layla pointed out it is “so obvious.” She added:

“I wish I could say this was a rare thing, but it happens all the time. It kind of makes me wonder what these men are getting out of it, and I think it’s the chase of ‘special attention.’ They give themselves away by saying things like, ‘I’m such a dirty little s**t,’ like what? Most women do not described themselves like that.

This is one of the many, many reasons why women would rather choose the bear. Jeez.

We shouldn’t have to say this, but clearly we do. Men, do not use and send any pics of your partners or anyone else to trick OnlyFans models. Don’t even deceive these content creators. All of it is NOT OK. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Lucy Banks/Layla Kelley/Instagram]