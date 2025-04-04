Teacher Accused Of Sleeping With 15-Year-Old Student Says She's Being Targeted Because Of Her Good Looks!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A married 30-year-old teacher has been arrested in Illinois for allegedly having sex with one of her 15-year-old students, and in response to a police interrogation, she said she was targeted because she’s hot! HUH?!?!

According to court documents, back in 2023, a mom found shocking NSFW messages on her teenage son’s phone that allegedly implicated his teacher Christina Formella (pictured above, both in her mugshot and her arrest video) as being in a sexual relationship with the boy. Formella had been the boy’s teacher at Downers Grove High School in the Chicago suburbs.

The whole story is coming out now after Formella was arrested last month for the alleged relationship — with police body cam footage of that arrest released to the public just this week.

In the footage, Formella can be seen in her car with her husband as an officer walks up to arrest her. The husband had no clue what was going on as the officer pulled Formella out of the car and began to question her. Then, after she was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the police car, she broke down into tears after being informed of the charges against her.

Once at the police station, the situation went from unsettling to wild. While being questioned, per court documents obtained by WGN News and others, Formella claimed she was a “good person” who unfortunately has always been targeted by “everybody” because of her good looks.

Christina then went on to claim that she hadn’t had sex with the boy at all, and the messages found on his phone actually proved that she the victim of a blackmail plot!!! Per the court docs, the arrest affidavit stated:

“She claimed that one day, [the boy] had grabbed her phone unattended, had entered her passcode… had sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail.”

The messages were disturbing, too. According to court docs, the then-28-year-old teacher allegedly messaged this to her victim back in 2023 as part of the illicit relationship:

“I love having sex with you.”

To that, the boy is said to have responded:

“I know baby I love it so much… It feels so good… It’s so passionate… It’s so intimate… It’s so perfect… I love you so so much mama.”

According to the Downers Grove Police Department, the abuse allegedly occurred back in December of 2023, and continued for some time until the student broke it off.

Then, fast forward more than a year. The messages were only first discovered last month after the victim’s mom bought him a new cell phone, linked it to his iCloud account, and saw them in there. The mom rushed the messages (and her son) to the police station in Downers Grove and reported the alleged abuse. In turn, cops went looking for Christina, and that’s where the body cam footage of her arrest is now coming into play.

At first, as shown in the body cam footage, Formella claims to have no clue why she was being arrested. She even asked officers whether her husband — who also had no idea what was going on — could come with her to the police station. But once she was informed of the charges, she turned emotional and said:

“I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

You can see the full arrest video (below):

WGN News reports that she was officially charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault. Per that outlet and others, she has since been released on her own recognizance so long as she does not return to the school or have contact with anyone under 18 years old.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14. In the meantime, The US Sun reports she’s been placed on paid leave from her job at Downers Grove HS.

