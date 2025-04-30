Martha Stewart Admits She's Never Ordered Food Delivery! Girl, Aren't You Forgetting Something?!?

Martha Stewart may have been in an ad — but she never claimed to use the service!

On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 83-year-old lifestyle icon shocked host Kelly Clarkson when she shared a “secret” about her eating habits. She revealed:

“Do you want to know a secret? I’ve never ordered in.”

Huh? What?!

The singer-turned-daytime TV host couldn’t believe what she was hearing and replied:

“Are you kidding me? You’ve never been like, ‘It’s a Taco Bell night. We’re just doing it?'”

Martha said her daughter Alexis Stewart could back her up — and joked she was “so pure” for never succumbing to ordering delivery:

“My daughter will vouch for me. So I will go out or I will not eat.”

Wild!

Watch the interview for yourself (below):

This is SO surprising!

In this day and age, it’s honestly impressive she’s never ordered delivery! But, uh, did she forget she’s a spokeswoman for Uber Eats?! She starred in a commercial alongside Matthew McConaughey and Charli XCX for the Super Bowl this year and shared it on her Instagram. See:

LOLz!

She and Charli also filmed an ad in the style of the TikTok trend, “We listen and we don’t judge.”

She’s been all over promoting food delivery — and yet she’s never been a customer herself! Hah!

