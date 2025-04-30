Got A Tip?

Martha Stewart Admits She's NEVER Ordered Food Delivery! Girl, Aren't You Forgetting Something?!?

Martha Stewart Admits She's Never Ordered Food Delivery! Girl, Aren't You Forgetting Something?!?

Martha Stewart may have been in an ad — but she never claimed to use the service!

On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 83-year-old lifestyle icon shocked host Kelly Clarkson when she shared a “secret” about her eating habits. She revealed:

“Do you want to know a secret? I’ve never ordered in.”

Huh? What?!

The singer-turned-daytime TV host couldn’t believe what she was hearing and replied:

“Are you kidding me? You’ve never been like, ‘It’s a Taco Bell night. We’re just doing it?'”

Martha said her daughter Alexis Stewart could back her up — and joked she was “so pure” for never succumbing to ordering delivery:

“My daughter will vouch for me. So I will go out or I will not eat.”

Wild!

Watch the interview for yourself (below):

This is SO surprising!

In this day and age, it’s honestly impressive she’s never ordered delivery! But, uh, did she forget she’s a spokeswoman for Uber Eats?! She starred in a commercial alongside Matthew McConaughey and Charli XCX for the Super Bowl this year and shared it on her Instagram. See:

LOLz!

She and Charli also filmed an ad in the style of the TikTok trend, “We listen and we don’t judge.”

@uber

@Martha Stewart and @Charli XCX are listening—can’t promise they’re not judging. #ubereats

♬ original sound – Uber

She’s been all over promoting food delivery — and yet she’s never been a customer herself! Hah!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Universal Television/Uber Eats/YouTube]

Apr 29, 2025 17:50pm PDT

