Masked Intruders Broke Into Windsor Castle Estate While Prince William & Princess Catherine Slept! So Scary!

Police are looking for two masked men who broke into farm buildings on the estate of Windsor Castle while Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their three children slept at their home on the same grounds.

The incident occurred back on the night of October 13, but it was only first revealed to the public in recent days. According to The Sun, the 42-year-old couple is believed to have been at home on the Windsor Castle grounds at the time along with their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Per the Thames Valley Police, which patrols the region, the men were apparently seeking to steal farm equipment. They are said to have scaled a tall fence to gain access to Shaw Farm on the estate’s land. Then, they allegedly stole two vehicles on the estate’s grounds and crashed through a security gate on the way out.

When queried by People, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident:

“At around 11:45 pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor. Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

Thankfully, it sounds as though nobody was hurt in the incident, and the men don’t appear to have committed any violent act. Still, that is so scary — and violating. The Princes and Princess of Wales and their kids reside very nearby at Adelaide Cottage on the expansive royal holdings. The cottage is just five (!) minutes away from the scene of the crime. Ugh!!

FYI, neither King Charles nor Queen Camilla were at home in the castle during the incident. The 77-year-old Camilla was in India at the time, while her 76-year-old husband was up in Scotland.

Regardless, a source offered The Sun some extremely chilling words about how well-planned the incident must have been for the men to execute it so successfully without getting caught:

“They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught, so they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while. There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit. The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.”

Terrifying.

Nobody deserves to feel so violated like that at their own home, and on their own property.

