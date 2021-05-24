2 Dead, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting At New Jersey House Party

A tragedy has occurred in New Jersey.

Two people are dead and 12 injured after a mass shooting at a birthday party in Fairfield Township, NJ on Saturday. Over 100 people were in attendance at the ‘90s themed outdoor event, according to 6ABC Philadelphia. A “massive” search was underway for the unidentified shooter on Sunday; one suspect was in custody by Monday morning.

Gunfire began just before midnight on Saturday, reportedly after “people from a neighboring party” turned up at the gathering. The fatally wounded victims were a 30-year-old man, Kevin Elliot, and a 25-year-old woman, Asia Hester. Of the 12 injured, one was in critical condition, per 6ABC.

Neighbors Joeron Pierce and James Pierce told NBC10 Philadelphia that after hearing “at least 15” gunshots within a few minutes, people fleeing the scene “ran through their yards and asked to come into their houses,” while “cars ran into one other trying to speed away.”

Footage of the aftermath showed destruction at the scene, including an overturned tent and scattered debris. See below:

John Fuqua, member of the community and the Life Worth Living organization, had a nephew in attendance at the party. He told CBS Philly:

“It was carnage everywhere. They said the fire was coming from the woods, then when they went to run to their cars, they felt like it was coming that way. This was something set up like they trapped them in that yard.”

In a press conference on Monday, NJ Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal confirmed that the shooting “was not a random act of violence,” but a “targeted attack.” He announced the arrest of one suspect and anticipated more arrests as the investigation continues.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on the tragedy on Sunday, saying:

“At this time, at least two people have lost their lives, among numerous other shooting victims, including several with injuries that are life-threatening. We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. … Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

He added:

“We urge anyone with information to step forward, so those responsible can be brought to justice. This remains an active investigation with many moving parts. More information will be released as it is available and confirmed.”

This is beyond upsetting. Enjoying a return to normal life after the pandemic should not be a return to mass shootings. Our thoughts are with the victims of this gun violence, and we truly hope that our elected officials finally take action to protect us from something like this happening again.

