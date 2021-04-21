Nine Children Wounded After 'Verbal Confrontation' Leads To Mass Shooting At 12-Year-Old's Birthday Party

This is almost unimaginable… and from the sounds of it, justice may not be served any time soon here, either.

This past Saturday night, several dozen people got together for a 12-year-old’s birthday party in the New Orleans suburb of LaPlace, Louisiana. During the party, two different groups of people engaged in a “verbal confrontation,” which quickly devolved into a horrific mass shooting, according to local police.

Related: Wife Arrested On Murder Charges After Allegedly Shooting Husband During ‘Live Chat’

The incident left nine children injured, including two teenage boys who are still in the hospital — one of whom suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to local law enforcement officials. The violent mass shooting occurred during the party in the 600 block of Golfview Drive in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Upon arrival on scene, deputies discovered all nine children that had been wounded in the shooting: a 17-year-old shot in the arm; a 16-year-old shot in the ribs; another 16-year-old shot in the stomach; a 15-year-old shot in the ankle; another 15-year-old shot in the foot; a 14-year-old shot in the leg; the aforementioned 14-year-old shot in the head; a 13-year-old shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs.

As of Tuesday, seven of the victims have been treated and released from local hospitals; local media reports claim none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Now, police are trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was responsible for the shooting in the first place. As of Monday, no arrests have yet been made, but police believe two uninvited and thus far unidentified male guests were ultimately the ones responsible for firing shots.

Investigators have determined that two different guns were fired during the incident. They say they believe more than 60 people were in attendance at the party when two groups “with an ongoing feud” met up, began arguing, and eventually led to shooting.

Related: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Killed In Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Despite there being dozens of witnesses on scene, Sheriff Mike Tregre (pictured in the inset, above) told reporters on Monday that NOBODY has come forward with any information regarding the shooting.

He told local media outlets (below):

“Not one person has given a formal statement. I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

Wow.

Just… wow.

Here’s more information on the shooting and its investigation aftermath from local Louisiana TV news station WWLTV (below):

So scary.

Just thankful none of the injuries are life-threatening, or else this could have been much, much worse…

[Image via WWLTV/YouTube]