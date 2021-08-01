Matt Damon Admits He Only Stopped Using ‘The F-Slur’ Some ‘Months Ago’ After His Daughters Taught Him Not To

Matt Damon just confessed that he only stopped using a certain homophobic slur some months ago.

For some odd reason, the 50-year-old actor served up this information in a new interview with the Sunday Times, in which he primarily discussed the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood and his media failures over the years. In the chat, Damon explained that he recently retired the use of what he called “the f-slur for a homosexual” after one of his daughters slammed him for using the hateful language at the dinner table. But that’s not all….

It apparently took a detailed thesis written by his child for him to realize how he should have never uttered the word. The father told the publication:

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Wow…

You seriously cannot help but wonder why Matt Damon thought it was a good idea to tell this story — especially when he admitted how it took some convincing to stop casually using the homophobic term only MONTHS AGO?! It is even worse when you recall how he played two queer characters in Behind the Candelabra and The Talented Mr. Ripley. However, the producer argued it “was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.”

When the news hit social media, a lot of people were also completely puzzled as to why he decided to share the anecdote. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

why would matt damon freely share that lol — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 1, 2021

I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 1, 2021

The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane pic.twitter.com/KeOIlxRZP8 — Cedrica (@iamcedrica) August 1, 2021

who is going to tell matt damon that he fully starred in a queer classic two decades ago — rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon’s daughter explaining to him why saying ???? is dangerous pic.twitter.com/WKvMp11WRD — David Opie (@DavidOpie) August 1, 2021

As you may know, this is not the first time that Damon has come under fire for homophobic remarks. Back in 2015, he actually suggested to The Guardian that gay actors should stay in the closet. He later claimed his comments were taken out of context in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, saying he was “just trying to say actors are more effective when they’re a mystery.”

Clearly, the screenwriter has yet to learn his lesson. Speaking with the Sunday Times, he even mused over how he constantly made headlines for his careless statements. He explained with a random analogy:

“Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]. Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible.”

He then added:

“Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f**k up more.”

Thoughts on Matt Damon’s shocking admission, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

