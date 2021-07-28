Dua Lipa 'Horrified' By DaBaby's Homophobic Rant After Rapper Gives Questionable Apology

Dua Lipa is levitating away from former collaborator DaBaby after the rapper got heat for a horrendously homophobic and sexist rant during his set at Rolling Loud music festival.

The Grammy winner, who worked with the 29-year-old on her hit song Levitating last year, said she was “surprised and horrified” by his gross comments on stage in Miami over the weekend, saying in a statement on Tuesday:

“I am surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Preach!

For those who don’t know, DaBaby’s comments came when he told folks in the Rolling Loud audience to put up their cell phone lights and proceeded to single out gay men and people with HIV/AIDS. He said:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks… Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n**** d**k in the parking lot.”

Um… WTF!?

The star only made things worse when he addressed the remarks in a video, claiming the words weren’t directed at his gay fans because his gay fans aren’t “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.” (Again… WTF!?) According to TMZ, he issued another apology of sorts to people affected by HIV and AIDS, calling his comments “insensitive” and saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

Only time will tell if DaBaby suffers major fallout from this, but we’re glad that Dua stepped up to shut this ignorant hatred down.

