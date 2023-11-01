Matthew Perry's Friends Call Ex Molly Hurwitz A 'Con Artist', Say He HATED Her

Have we misjudged Matthew Perry‘s final big relationship?

The Friends star was very gracious about his split with fiancée Molly Hurwitz after three years of dating. He said in what we think was his only public statement simply:

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

Put that together with Molly’s recent statement on Matthew’s passing, and you have a certain picture in mind. She said she admired his “brilliance” and celebrated the “magical” time she shared with him — but also talked about how he was “complicated” and caused her pain like I’d never known.” While not making any explicit claims, she did make a point to mention Al Anon, the help group for loved ones of those suffering through addiction.

It really paints a portrait of a troubled artist who didn’t treat his younger paramour well — and ultimately was too volatile to live with. Add to that the story of him reaching out to a 19-year-old girl he matched with on celeb dating app Raya, and yeah. It’s a narrative. But some folks who knew Matthew make it sound like it’s what Molly wants people to think!

According to The US Sun on Wednesday, actress Rome Shadanloo took to her Instagram Story (her IG is private) to post some coverage of Molly’s statement. And she captioned it with the sharply derisive:

“Shameful when the grifters and the con artists speak for the dead.”

Whoa. She added:

“He hated this woman who tried to sue him. Shame on her for using him….again.”

Daaaaaamn. Molly tried to SUE Matthew?? The outlet could find no record of any civil suit between them, so if that’s true it never got that far. How does this actress know anyway?

Well, Rome was apparently a friend of Matthew’s (it’s unclear how they knew one another, but she was in a film with David Arquette back in 2012). And this doesn’t seem to be just one person. The Sun spoke to another source close to the Whole Nine Yards star who agreed Perry’s relationship with his ex was acrimonious — and yeah, she had attempted to file some sort of suit against him.

And three different men who apparently were friends with Matthew shared Rome’s post. One was actor David Pressman, who previously wrote about the star’s passing:

“I met Matthew when I was 21 and he was 17. We became fast friends and along with our friend Roger Castillo we were inseparable.”

Roger was another friend who shared Rome’s post. Wow. It really seems like his close friends think very poorly of Molly. More importantly, they say Matthew did since their breakup! Whoa! Now his barber saying he couldn’t find a woman “he could trust” makes more sense.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Two sides to every story?

