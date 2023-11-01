Mystery Woman Matthew Perry Had Lunch With Before Death Comes Forward With NEW Details Of His Final Hours

The woman Matthew Perry spent some of his final moments with has been revealed.

Just 24 hours before the Friends actor’s sudden death, he was spotted grabbing lunch with a mystery brunette at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. With the context that he “wanted to be with someone” but had a difficult time finding “anybody that he could trust,” the sight became all the more heartbreaking, as it potentially showed he was still trying up until his final breaths.

Now, that mystery woman is speaking out.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby came forward on her Instagram, revealing herself as the woman Matthew was on the lunch outing with. She wrote on her Story:

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally. I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship. But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before she passed.”

She included a black-and-white photo of the actor, over which she wrote, “Rest in peace, my friend.”

So, so sad…

She added in a follow up Story post, which featured the TMZ image of her and Matthew together:

“Once again I never intended to say anything but since I have been identified yes that is me with him this past Friday.”

Amid all the tragedy, though, something that may bring a smile to fans’ faces is that the Fools Rush In star was apparently in “extremely good spirits.” However, the model says Matty was robbed of a potential major “comeback.” She revealed:

“I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits, and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life. He was so happy & vibrant. Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth. Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP”

Poignant words. This whole situation continues to just be nothing short of devastating. It seems like everyone that comes forward has nothing but stellar things to say about the late actor. Ugh.

