'Brilliance' & 'Pain Like I’d Never Known': Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Posts Poignant Statement

Matthew Perry‘s shocking death at just 54 years old has hit us all hard. It’s never been clearer just how much everyone loved the Whole Nine Yards star.

But of course the loss is a thousand times more palpable for those who knew the man, not just the icon. One of those folks is the woman who was almost his wife. Molly Hurwitz dated the Friends alum from 2018 to 2021. For roughly the last third of their three years together they were engaged to be married — before they broke it off unexpectedly.

Related: Friends Cast Break Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death In Emotional Statement

Neither Matthew nor Molly has spoken much about the relationship or the breakup since. But of course even though it’s been two years since they split up, the loss is hitting the talent manager hard. In pics obtained by The US Sun, she was spotted out walking her dog with friends in the park in Los Angeles on Sunday, seemingly having a rough time. She was even seen crying. You can find those HERE. But her statement offers more clarity than we’ve ever gotten, not just about how she feels now but the breakup as well.

She took to Instagram with a poignant statement about her former love, starting:

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

That was what we all got from Matthew Perry the comedy star. The other side of the coin is something very few ever saw. She continued:

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

She added, to make it clear the big source of a lot of that pain:

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.”

Yeah. Al Anon. Clearly Matthew’s ongoing struggle with addiction and recovery was a large contributor to the pain in his life and in hers for those years. She concluded:

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.”

Heartbreaking.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Molly Hurwitz/Instagram.]