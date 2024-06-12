Matty Healy Is Engaged To Gabbriette Bechtel! See The Huge Ring & What His Momma Had To Say!

Matty Healy is getting married!!

The 1975 frontman is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel! The 26-year-old first sparked engagement rumors on Wednesday morning when she shared photos to her Instagram Story after attending a Charli XCX concert in Brooklyn — but it turns out they weren’t rumors at all. In the pics, she flashed a large black diamond ring on THAT finger, writing:

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT”

That’s obviously a reference to the pop star’s new album Brat — the namesake of whom is also engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Sooo, was the young model simply referring to her pal?! Or was she hinting that she’s engaged, too?! At first, it was hard to know since she seemed to move the ring to her right hand in another upload. See the pics (below)!

Considering Matty and Gabbriette first sparked engagement rumors last November, just two months after they were linked, it wasn’t clear if the couple was just teasing fans or not. But now we know it’s OFFICIAL!

Matty’s momma Denise Welch confirmed the news on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women, saying:

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her. I couldn’t be more thrilled. … We couldn’t be happier. She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

Denise talking about Matty and Gabriette engaged and he got the diamond ring made for her “she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law” this has me crying pic.twitter.com/gEbmqmYUbh — esra (@1989healy) June 12, 2024

OMG!!

Guess Matty really has moved on from Taylor Swift — and fast, too! While he hasn’t commented on the news yet, he did repost his fiancée IG Story. Can you believe he’s engaged?? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

