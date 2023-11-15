Matty Healy ALREADY ENGAGED To First Girlfriend After Taylor Swift?! Unpacking The Rumors!

If you thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were moving too fast, you clearly haven’t heard the rumors about Matty Healy and his new girlfriend!

Months after the end of Taylor’s relationship with the 34-year-old singer, Matty moved on with 26-year-old influencer and model Gabbriette Bechtel. Their romance first made headlines after they were seen making out on the streets of New York City in September. But things are rumored to have become serious between Matty and Gabbriette since their public makeout session. We’re talking next level here! For real! There’s been speculation that Matty and Gabbriette are already engaged!

Related: Gigi Hadid Reveals How She REALLY Feels About Taylor & Travis Kelce’s Romance!

Why? Paparazzi got a shot of Gabz holding her phone during a stroll with The 1975 frontman in the Big Apple — and she was clearly wearing a massive rock on that finger!

Adding fuel to the engagement rumors, celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted a tip from an anonymous user, stating that “not sure if you already posted about it or not but matty healy and gabriette are engaged.” When another person asked the Deux Moi if the tip was legit, the account insisted in a since-expired post that the “source is reliable.”

WHOA!

Talk about moving at warp speed! Was he trying to get engaged before Taylor since people believe Travis will pop the question soon?! Possibly not. Because the thing is, Page Six reported on Wednesday that the rumors of Matty and Gabbriette being engaged are… “completely false!” Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the engagement rumors? Let us know! You also can see the images of the ring (below):

Matty Healy not engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel despite speculation https://t.co/yNcNYp18nW pic.twitter.com/Q5K2mRbnd6 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 15, 2023

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]