Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin 'Back On' After Going Through Secret Rough Patch! 

Apparently, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin took a break from their relationship at some point?! But don’t worry, fans who love these two together! They’re apparently already back and doing better than ever — at least according to a new report!

A source close to the couple told People on Tuesday that Dakota and Chris are “going strong” at this time — while admitting there was a time they definitely were NOT. The insider said:

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on.”

“Definitely back on?” When did they even split? What caused it? Are they engaged again, too? Unfortunately, some of these questions are left unanswered for now. We do know they were last seen together during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in February. So… did this temporary break happen sometime around then?

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘Living Separate Lives’ — And She’s House Hunting Solo!

Granted, the notoriously private couple has been super busy since their vacation. Chris is on a world tour with his band Coldplay until November. He went to his and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 18-year-old son’s high school commencement in May. Meanwhile, Dakota was filming a movie called Materialists in New York City during that time. She also premiered a new film, Daddio, at the Tribeca Film Festival — without him by her side. So perhaps that’s why they haven’t been out and about together over the past few months? Just too busy? Or is that when they hit a bump in their relationship? Hmm.

We also could have a clue into what caused the “downs” in their romance! Back in March — amid the reports of their engagement — DeuxMoi revealed on the Deux U podcast that an insider told her Chris and Dakota are in an open relationship! But the Fifty Shades of Grey alum absolutely hates the arrangement! The source explained:

“As of this past summer — and Dakota is less than thrilled about it. Tour life.”

We mean, if half of the partnership isn’t down for being in an open relationship, it kind of sounds like cheating, right??

Did the arrangement possibly create some tension in their relationship? Did she leave him for a bit over the issue? Hmm. Again, we have no further insight into the situation — other than things between them are fine now. But if it’s true they were in an open relationship and Dakota wasn’t “thrilled about it,” we wouldn’t be surprised if that caused the rough patch in their relationship!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via BBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]