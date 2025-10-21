McDonald’s Monopoly Is '200 TIMES HARDER' To Win Than The Mega Millions Lottery, Per Bombshell Report!

Do not pass GO and definitely do not collect $200 — because you WON’T be winning anything that valuable, according to this bombshell report!

McDonald’s finally brought back their famous Monopoly game, much to the excitement of fans — only this time with an online twist! But is it a total scam? According to lottery expert Jared James, you’d have better odds at winning the Powerball…

In case you don’t know about McDonald’s Monopoly, the game is to peel stickers off of different food and drink items from the restaurant. Those stickers are supposed to be able to get you all kinds of prizes — from free French fries to even cars and vacations! It was a huge deal in the ’90s and ’00s before being retired in 2014. But now it’s come back again and Jared tells The US Sun it’s tougher than ever.

According to the LottoEdge.com founder, the official odds for winning a food item (such as an apple pie) is about one in 25. Easy peezy, but that’s a prize worth pennies. The big prizes are where it gets tough:

“The company prints billions of game pieces but only releases a handful of the key winning ones – making those big prizes astronomically rare.”

How rare? Well, when we think of the MegaMillions lotto or the Powerball, we’re looking at odds of around one in 291 million. Pretty unlikely! But compared to McDonald’s Monopoly’s top prize — a trip for four to a destination of the winner’s choice? The actual lottery is a breeze:

“The top Monopoly prize has odds over one in 60 billion, making it 200 times tougher than hitting the Mega Millions jackpot.”

One in 60 billion… Yes, BILLION with a “B”… OMG!

The next top prizes also have billions-to-one odds, with American Airlines miles being odds of one in 13.2 billion. The odds of you driving off in a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee are one in 13.1 billion. Wild! That’s more disappointing than playing actual Monopoly! LOLz!

As one Reddit user pointed out… These odds are so slim, the corporation will likely never have to pay up and give someone the prize! So these big jackpot wins are just feeling like empty promises to players. At least every once in a while someone wins the lottery, right?! And that’s for enough money to buy a fleet of Jeeps! Not to mention a gazillion apple pies…

What do U think about this report, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via McDonald’s/YouTube]