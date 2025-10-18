Kevin Federline Complains About Britney Spears' $40K Monthly Checks -- Says It 'Didn't Stretch As Far As You'd Think'!

Kevin Federline claims he struggled to get by following the breakup, even with all the money Britney Spears sent him each month for years!

In his upcoming new book, You Thought You Knew, which drops on Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor opened up about the financial details of their divorce. He said he received $20,000 per month in child support, as well as another $20,000 a month in alimony for half the duration of their two-year and some change marriage. According to Page Six, he also mentioned a settlement in the memoir but did not disclose the exact amount. However, previous reports claimed he got around $1 to $1.3 million. Damn.

Kevin recalled his attorney telling him to take the divorce settlement and “put it somewhere safe where it can grow.” However, he didn’t think he needed to “worry about that” because he would “make another million in no time.” That turned out to be wishful thinking. He supposedly struggled to make ends meet after the breakup. The former backup dancer wrote:

“People hear figures like that and think you’re financially set. But the reality is far from that.”

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears SLAMMED Sister Britney In Brutal Messages To Kevin Federline!

Hmm. As Perezcious readers know, K-Fed got sole custody of their boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in 2008 after Britney was placed under a conservatorship. As he said, he received $20,000 in the beginning. But here’s the thing — her child support payments increased to $40,000 a month for a few years because Kevin said he had the kids 100% of the time and had additional expenses due to their age, starting in 2018! It was eventually cut in half before her payments stopped altogether when both kids graduated from high school. When you add all that up, he received millions over the years! OMG!

With that in mind, why the hell is Kevin complaining and trying to say he was barely scraping by? With at least 20k a month, plus a hefty settlement, that is way more than most single parents have to raise their kids! Just saying!

However, Kevin claimed raising Sean and Jayden in Los Angeles, where they “needed” security, “came with a price tag that would make anyone’s head spin,” adding:

“The money didn’t stretch as far as you’d think.”

The DJ also noted he tried to give the boys the “lifestyle” that they were “used to” when they lived with their multimillionaire mom, which “easily ran well over $40,000 a month.” He continued:

“It added up fast. That money was gone almost as soon as it came in.”

K-Fed probably should’ve taken his lawyers advice then. Kevin slammed those who “assume” he was “coasting off” Britney’s fortune, insisting that “couldn’t be further from the truth.” He concluded:

“I wasn’t some bum just sitting around waiting for a check. I was out there hustling, grinding, investing — working to build a solid foundation for myself and my kids.”

Britney may say otherwise, especially since he continues “profiting off her,” as her rep said!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/DJDM/WENN]