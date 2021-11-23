Police Reveal Homicide Victim After Tattooed Body Parts In McKay Bay Identified

Another step forward in the grisly case of the body parts discovered in McKay Bay… And, as predicted, another baseless Brian Laundrie theory refuted.

For those who missed it last week, yet another new shocking discovery was made surprisingly adjacent to the final setting of the Gabby Petito murder case. Fishermen on subsequent days found multiple body parts in McKay Bay in Tampa, Florida. Due to the spot being less than 90 minutes from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where some of Brian Laundrie’s remains were found, some internet “sleuths” online immediately assumed they must be more parts belonging to the late fugitive.

However, there were plenty of reasons to assume it wasn’t Laundrie — like the tattoo expressing love to “Sean and Greg and Zach.”

But now that’s finally been confirmed as police have been able to identify the victim whose leg and another unidentified part were found in the body of water.

That victim, we are sad to reveal, would be Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Little is publicly known about her so far. She was from Erie, Pennsylvania but lived in Jacksonville. As we’d guessed, the names in the tattoo referred to children — and may have been how police were ultimately able to track her down after they released the photo of the leg tat last week. Stephanie’s eldest son Sean wrote a statement to FOX 13, saying:

“My family and I are devastated. This has been a living nightmare, It is unimaginable what she went through. My mother will be deeply missed. Thank you to friends, family and the police for their support throughout this time. We are anxious for justice to be served, and are extremely grateful to all law enforcement who are working hard to do that for our family and bring us closure.”

The medical examiner has officially ruled the death a homicide, something we would have assumed as well, based on the body parts being dumped so unceremoniously in the bay.

Police are still investigating and have reportedly already managed to track down the car they were looking for, a Silver 2008 Hyundai Elantra with PA license plate HDE6564. It’s still not yet clear if this car belonged to Crone-Overholts or to someone involved in her death.

We’ll keep you up to date with any new details in the shocking crime as they come in.

