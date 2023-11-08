Mean Girls Is BACK! See The First Trailer For The Movie Musical!

Get in loser, we’re going to see Mean Girls! Again!

20 years after the iconic high school comedy, Tina Fey is bringing it back — with a major twist! This time, it’s got songs!!!

Video: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Reunite In New Ad!

Yes, the stage musical has finally come full circle and been turned into a movie, with a fresh new cast playing Cady Heron, Regina George, etc. And they can all SANG!!!

Get your first look at the reimagined Mean Girls starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps, and of course Tim Meadows (below)!

[Image via Paramount/YouTube.]