Mean Girls Stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Reunite In New Ad! WATCH!

The Mean Girls are BACK!

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, who respectively played Cady, Karen, and Gretchen in the 2004 cult classic, teamed up for a pitch perfect trip back to North Shore High School in a new Black Friday ad for Walmart!

This time around, though, Gretchen’s daughter and her friends are the new it girls, while Lindsay’s Cady serves as the school’s guidance counselor. But one thing that hasn’t changed? “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.”

What’s going on with the gals these days? Gretchen helped her daughter and her friends shoot a TikTok, but still couldn’t make “fetch” happen, while Karen still was going strong as a weather reporter. LOLz!

Also rejoining the OG crew were fan favorites Daniel Franzese, who played Damian, and Rajiv Surendra, who played everybody’s favorite mathlete Kevin. Watch the full thing (below):

Literally SO perfect! We need this sequel, like, NOW. Hailey Bieber gave it a good shot recreating the teen comedy, but the OG crew is back and better than ever! We did miss Rachel McAdams’ Regina and Lizzy Caplan’s Janis, though!

