Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Major Hollywood Vibes At Met Gala 2021

Megan Thee Stallion at Met Gala 2021

What an aura!!

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to confidence, and on Monday, she rocked the Met Gala red carpet like it was her very own birthday party!

Check out the rapper’s callback to Old Hollywood and the starlets of yesteryear in her pale pink Coach gown below:

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

Sep 13, 2021 16:49pm PDT

