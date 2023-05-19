Meghan King Wore Extremely NSFW Sweatshirt To Kids' School Pickup!

Meghan King really messed up on this one!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum had what was definitely not her best moment late last month when it came time to pick up her kids from school. The 38-year-old reality TV star typically rushes from school to school — her young children attend three different institutions right now — and so carpool can get a bit chaotic on its best days. But on this day, it went far beyond chaotic!!

The Bravo alum recalled the funny tale on Thursday in an appearance on SiriusXM‘s Jeff Lewis Live. Speaking to host Jeff Lewis about her carpool pickup routine, Meghan explained how she accidentally rocked a sweatshirt that read this shocking (uncensored!) message across the back one afternoon in late April:

“F**k This, F**k that, F**k you”

Uh-oh!!

The Bravolebrity — who shares 6-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — revealed how it had been cold on that day in April, and she mindlessly grabbed a sweatshirt from her closet before leaving for pickup time:

“I think it was cold and so I grabbed a sweatshirt from the closet and my kids go to three different schools, so I go through carpool for two of them.”

Reflecting on her “fail,” Meghan acknowledged that it was a “big mistake” to wear a sweatshirt with THREE f-bombs plastered across it! Uh, yeah, no kidding!!

But unfortunately, she didn’t realize that until it was far too late. And when she had to physically get out of her car and walk into school to pick up Hart, that’s when it hit her:

“The kids jump in the car, right? It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. And then for the third kid, I always forget I have to walk up there. So, I walk up there and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. I’m wearing this sweatshirt. This is not good.'”

OMG indeed!

Thinking quickly, Meghan took Hart’s backpack and slung it across her shoulder to “hide the back of the sweatshirt.” So that made it better, at least!

She recounted to Lewis how that moment late last month proved to be one in a series of “relatable” motherhood mistakes for the former reality TV star. And she wasn’t afraid to post it to social media at the time, either, as she noted on Thursday’s radio appearance:

“I thought it was kind of a relatable mom fail, you know? I wasn’t embarrassed enough to pretend like it didn’t happen.”

At the time it happened late last month, King joked about the experience in an Instagram Stories post, too. Fans loved it, and her supporters thought it was a funny and unfortunate little event.

But her former MLB star ex-husband wasn’t too thrilled about it. And so, he used it as an opportunity to call out Meghan’s momma-hood skills.

In a statement released to several media outlets at the time, the former St. Louis Cardinals star’s rep angrily said:

“Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school. You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

Amazingly, King clapped back with a shockingly strong statement of her own in response:

“None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that.”

!!!!!!

Now, with King re-telling the tale on Lewis’ SiriusXM show, it’ll be interesting to see if that inspires more wrath from Edmonds’ camp.

What do U make of this story, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

