Not Meghan Markle In Disguise! Sir Karl Jenkins Shuts Down Coronation Conspiracy!

Coronation conspiracy squashed!

During last weekend’s historic event in London, the internet was abuzz with rumors Meghan Markle snuck into King Charles III and Queen Camilla‘s crowning in disguise. Many people zeroed in on an image of a white-haired man with a large mustache whom they thought was really the Duchess of Sussex attempting to go unnoticed at the royal celebration.

But, alas, the chatter was nothing but conspiracy theories as the man was confirmed to be musician Sir Karl Jenkins — and now he’s speaking out about the drama!

In a new TikTok posted on Tuesday, the Welsh composer addressed the unexpected interest in his appearance, teasing:

“I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III.”

He continued while laughing:

“I was there because I’d written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time!”

Hah! The artist, who wrote Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg, which was played before the ceremony began, even showed a picture of himself when he was 18 to prove his mustache has been around for a long time. He then teased:

“So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

The fact that this controversy was so viral he felt like he had to clear the air makes this even funnier! For a woman who wasn’t even in the country at the time of the coronation, Meghan sure managed to capture a lot of attention! Thoughts?!

