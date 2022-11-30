Meghan Markle Faced ‘Disgusting And Very Real’ Threats While Living In The UK, Former Counterterrorism Head Says

It is no secret that Meghan Markle faced a lot during her time in the UK – but according to the former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, it turned out what the former actress endured may have been scarier than anyone first thought.

During an interview with Channel 4 News, Anil Kanti “Neil” Basu shared several “disgusting and very real” threats were made against the 41-year-old and Prince Harry when they were still living across the pond, specifically from far-right extremists. He said:

“I’ve talked publicly for many years about the threat of extreme right-wing terrorism in this country. I’ve often been misquoted as taking my eye off the ball, as though I think that was the biggest threat. I’ve never called it the biggest threat, but it was the fastest growing.”

When asked if “there were many serious, credible threats against Meghan” from the far right, Anil responded:

“Absolutely. If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it — the kind of rhetoric that’s online — if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.”

He then noted that he and his team investigated the threats against the Duchess of Sussex and even “prosecuted” people over it. Whoa… You can check out the interview (below):

Horrifying! But as Perezcious readers know, Anil’s confession doesn’t come as a surprise as Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed their concerns about their safety in the UK. The couple lost taxpayer-funded police protection in the country when they stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020. This led Harry to eventually file for a judicial review against the British government following their refusal to allow him to pay for police protection in order to keep his family protected whenever they’re in the country. Things (clearly) have been so bad in the past that the royal’s legal team even stated that he and Meghan no longer felt “safe” to bring their children to the UK, noting their security team has zero access to the government’s intelligence and jurisdiction.

During the Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can’t See, Harry also expressed how he was concerned for Meghan’s life after seeing the way paparazzi treated his mom, Princess Diana, until she passed away in a car accident in 1997:

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white [Dodi Al Fayed], and now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not gonna stop until she dies.”

Considering what Harry experienced with his mother and what we’ve now heard from Anil, it’s no wonder the Sussexes have been pushing this issue of security in the UK! Reactions? Would you feel safe with these kinds of verbal attacks? Let us know in the comments below.

