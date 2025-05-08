Meghan Markle Fan Gets 'Catastrophic' Burns From Bath Salt Recipe On Netflix Show! She Threatens A $10 Million Lawsuit -- And Gets A SCATHING Response!

Meghan Markle is in the hot seat after a fan says they used her bath salt recipe — and suffered horrible burns!

Robin Patrick is speaking out after using a recipe which was first revealed in Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The concoction — which Robin saw on X (Twitter) — includes Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil. Skincare specialists had noted online since the episode aired that the mix can cause painful reactions in diabetics… knowledge Robin, a diabetic, could used.

In an interview with RadarOnline published on Wednesday, she claims when she dissolved the solution into her bathtub and stepped in, she quickly experienced discomfort. She told the outlet:

“Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort. However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas. I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture. This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm.”

OMG! Apparently the burning is caused by the “essential oils” Meghan used in her recipe — something she apparently never mentions on the show. Robin continued:

“After draining the tub, I applied Gold Bond lotion, which provided no relief followed by lidocaine sprays which temporarily alleviated the pain. That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers.”

That sounds incredibly painful! And it’s a pain she STILL suffers from:

“To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch. Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily. These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas. As an individual with an autoimmune condition and compromised immune system, compounded by diabetes-related dry skin on my legs and feet, I am deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications. The pain feels as though it is burning from within.”

The angry fan claims the burns caused “significant pain and cosmetic distress” and argues Meghan had a “duty of care” to provide “adequate warnings” to people with the condition that such reactions could occur. See photos of the “catastrophic burns” HERE.

Robin did tell the outlet she’s willing to come to a resolution “without litigation” as long as a reasonable financial settlement is reached. If not, she plans to sue for a “minimum” of $75,000 to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering, and long-term effects such as scarring.

But that’s just the start. In addition to the $75k, she’s also seeking $10 MILLION from Meghan, Netflix, and Archewell Productions for their “reckless disregard for public safety and to deter similar conduct in the future.”

A letter to the above named party adds:

“These damages account for emotional distress, potential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), loss of confidence in appearance, disfigurement, shortened life expectancy, and long-term medical care for injuries that may worsen over time.”

However in a SCATHING response, Meghan’s lawyer Cameron Stracher claims Patrick should have been aware of the risks of the individual ingredients as a diabetic:

“The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician. As your letter recognizes, a duty of care requires a ‘foreseeable’ injury. It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts. For this separate reason, there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series.”

DAMN!

It’s a pretty reasonable deflection tbh. If you were explicitly clear peanuts were an ingredient in your brownie mix, someone with a peanut allergy would have no room to complain that your brownies held hidden dangers, right? Still, there’s the argument Meghan’s whole deal is recommending new lifestyle ideas to a broader audience who may not know anything about each ingredient, right? Are viewers responsible for doing their homework? Or should Meghan have said something? Who do YOU think is in the right here, Perezcious paralegals? Let us know in the comments down below!

