Fans Think Meghan Markle Staged Cute Duckling Video!

Was Meghan Markle in the right place at the right time… or was that cute duckling video all fake??

On Easter Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a super cute video of herself standing off to the side of a driveway as a mother duck and seven ducklings walked past. The As Ever founder, in a flowing white dress, was stunned and freaked out in awe in the background as the little creatures waddled away.

Meghan uploaded the post alongside Louis Jordan‘s song Choo Choo Ch’Boogie and the caption:

“Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!”

But not everyone thought this was a surprise! Dissing the royal, fans accused her of faking the animal encounter! On X (Twitter), she was blasted:

“You just know this was a set up. Poor ducks had to be filmed with Megs. She just happened to be there with a cameraman when the ducks crossed. Sure!!!” “Oh look the camera is set up to have Meghan right in the centre of the shot and the ducks are slightly off camera. She literally just got dolled up for that five seconds of just herself with some ducks.” “Oh I don’t believe her, it’s a scam, the ducks were brought in to record Markle’s ad.” “A normal person would post a video of the mother duck and her beautiful ducklings. Meghan has someone film her so she (not the ducks), is the star of the video, in full ‘costume’ and makeup.” “How fortunate that there was a camera crew there just at the right time” “This is so staged” “Not one thing authentic about her.”

FWIW, Mallard ducks are actually really common in Cali and according to the California Waterfowl Association, the majority of the mallards that are in the area also hatched there. So, it seems quite possible she did just stumble into the ducks! But, of course, her haters would rather say otherwise!

What do YOU think? Was this really spontaneous or manufactured for socials?? SOUND OFF (below)!

