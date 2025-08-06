Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Into ‘Beautiful’ 44th Birthday Dinner With Prince Harry & Friends! LOOK! 

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 44th birthday!

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a peek into her birthday dinner with Prince Harry and friends after her big day on Monday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, she posted a picture of herself blowing out the candles on a birthday cake adorned with yellow flowers. Meghan wrote alongside the image:

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special.”

The former actress also acknowledged everyone she doesn’t know who sent her birthday wishes:

“To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day – thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it”

To wrap up the post, Meghan got “a little foodie” on everyone and gave a special shout-out to the Los Angeles restaurant, Funke, where the group celebrated her birthday:

“And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

It sounds like Meghan had a wonderful celebration! Check out the post (below):

Happy belated birthday, Meghan! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

