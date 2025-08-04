Pamela Anderson Finally Reveals What She Thinks Of Meghan Markle’s 'Rip-Off' Cooking Show! 

Pamela Anderson has broken her silence!

Even before Meghan Markle‘s cooking show, With Love, Meghan, came out on Netflix, fans accused her of copying Pamela’s show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love. We mean, even the titles were identical! But there were even more similarities in the trailers and full shows, including similar commentary and aesthetics. One of the producers of Pamela’s show, Jesse Fawcett, already threw some shade at the Duchess of Sussex for seemingly copying them, but now the actress is speaking out!

On Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live, The Naked Gun star played a round of “Plead the Fifth” when Andy Cohen asked her:

“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love?”

The former Playboy Playmate insisted there’s no feud by giving a super chill response, saying:

“One. I didn’t — I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows.”

LOLz! We’re not surprised she didn’t watch! That said, she tried to downplay any rivalry chatter by defending the Suits alum, adding:

“She’s just doing her thing.”

A very fair response! Hear it (below):

While it’s true there are a million cooking shows out there, it’s still hard to deny how similar the concepts and execution of these two are. So, we don’t blame fans for being skeptical. After all, as mentioned, the co-creator, co-writer, and EP of Pamela’s Flavour Network show, Jesse, told DailyMail.com what he thought of the comparisons — and he didn’t hold back! He dished:

“We take pride in planting the first seeds — creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love — and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms Anderson resonate so strongly.”

He may not have said it directly, but insisting they did it “first” certainly suggests they think Meg took (too much?) inspiration from them! But Pam clearly wants no part in this drama!

That’s unlike Martha Stewart, who just got very honest about what she thinks of the new lifestyle entrepreneur, dragging her for her possible lack of authenticity. Oof! Even Gwyneth Paltrow — who tried to clear the air about rumored feuding with Meg — has gotten a little shady from time to time! But not Pam!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

