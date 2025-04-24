Meghan Markle Hopes She's Home When Prince Archie Reaches BIG Milestone This Week!

Meghan Markle is off in the Big Apple doing some work right now — but she wants to get home as fast as possible to make sure she can see one of the biggest milestones Prince Archie‘s young life!

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex spent time at the TIME100 Summit in New York City. But while there, the 43-year-old revealed her mind is actually back home with her and Prince Harry‘s 5-year-old son. That’s because he’s about to lose his first tooth! Awww!

While on stage, Markle said Archie is going to lose the tooth sometime “this week.” And while she doesn’t know exactly when it will happen, of course, she’s praying that she can make it back home to the family’s compound in Montecito, California to be there for it! She told the audience in NYC:

“[It’s] about to happen, and I just hope I’m back home in time for it!”

Awww!

Here’s hoping the baby tooth shedding process is smooth AF for Archie — who of course is also the big brother to adorable 3-year-old sis Princess Lilibet. Maybe he should sink his teeth into a big apple himself! That sometimes does the trick!

And here’s hoping the tooth fairy can make it back to Cali in time to give him his hard-earned quarter!

