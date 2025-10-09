Meghan Markle Kitchen Faux Pas Has Critics DYING! 'Her First Time'??

Uh oh! Meghan Markle just outed herself!

For years now, the Duchess of Sussex has been trying to rebrand herself as a lifestyle guru. She’s got a new Netflix show all about cooking and hosting. Of course, she also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after hyping up her homemade jam for so long. But now it turns out she might not be the expert she’s claimed to be — and she’s getting brutally roasted for it!

Over the weekend, the Suits alum launched some new products on her website, including a Sauvignon Blanc white wine and a restock of her apricot spread and orange marmalade. In new photos to go along with the launch, she can be seen standing at the stove of her Montecito mansion using canning equipment to pull a jar of jam out of a large saucepan. But there’s just one small problem: she’s holding the thing totally upside down!

Meghan was using a fancy pair of tongs to safely lift the hot jars out of the boiling water, designed specifically for this purpose. But she was holding hers the wrong way in the snapshot! See the photo (below):

Another day, another Meghan gaffe: Now the Duchess is mocked for embarrassing jam fail while cooking at home https://t.co/tsPB7ThRZl — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 8, 2025

OMG! Hah!

It really seems like she’s trying to show off… and proving she doesn’t actually know what she’s doing? Yet ANOTHER careless mistake when it comes to this brand. Oof.

Fans pointed out the mistake and called her out for it on social media, writing:

“OMG! She’s holding the jar lifter upside down!!!” “She’s using the jar lifter wrong! I’ve been canning for years.” “Except she has the jar lifter upside down.” “You’d SO use the back burner and hold the clamp upside down.” “Here’s Meghan acting like she personally cans all the jars at her home. How authentic” “Must be her first time, I did the same thing and was corrected by my mother.”

Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]