Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' At Meghan Markle's Instagram Post: REPORT

Meghan Markle has (yet again) pissed off Prince William!

The Duchess of Sussex has been catching heat for an “insensitive” video she posted while in Paris for a Balenciaga fashion show. Over the weekend, she captured a clip riding in the back of a limo — as she was driving near Pont de l’Alma. Name sound familiar? It’s where her late mother-in-law Princess Diana died! Yeesh. Not exactly a picture-worthy spot for the fam, you know? Like… why take your video there? While riding in the back of a car??

Fans have already been calling her out on the post, and now, Prince William is reportedly upset over it! Speaking to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Substack on Monday, a palace insider said William “went white with anger” and is “livid beyond words” after watching the video, the source dished:

“To him, it wasn’t just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult.”

Oof.

The source went on:

“He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family.”

Trying to defend the Suits alum, the insiders claimed the future king “doesn’t understand social media” or that Meghan likely only intended her post to be “artistic, not offensive.” But even still, it’s an extremely sensitive location for the family. No wonder he was upset!

The palace source went on to stress that this kind of behavior from Prince Harry‘s wife is only putting more tension on his estranged family relationships, noting:

“Harry’s caught in the middle again. He knows it looks bad but is trying to calm things privately.”

But that won’t be so easy! The heir is really upset over this, the source explained:

“William sees it as disrespect — not just to his mother, but to her memory.”

Many fans agree with him, writing on X (Twitter):

“Meghan Markle booked a Mercedes-Benz luxury car to drive her around Paris, then filmed herself near the tunnel where Princess Diana died in a Mercedes-Benz. I’m speechless. This doesn’t show love or respect for Harry. I feel for Prince William. This is beyond insensitive.” “What kind of wife goes on a joy ride by the place where her husband’s mother died? Oh wait, MEGHAN MARKLE” “spectacularly in bad taste. And yes, the outrage is entirely justified.”

What does Meghan have to say for herself?? A Markle source claimed she had no clue the underpass where Diana passed following a car crash and paparazzi chase was nearby when she filmed her video. The source then BLASTED British tabloids for stirring up the drama, telling Newsweek:

“The Daily Mail throwing out a line about insensitivity is a bit rich. They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry’s mother. That for me is the insensitive bit.”

We do think Meghan hasn’t always gotten the fairest treatment by some media outlets… But is this really the reach they’re painting it as? Isn’t she too close to Harry to claim ignorance here? Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

