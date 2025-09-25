Meghan Markle Seen With Massive New 'Queen' Ring -- With A Hidden Message From Harry??

Meghan Markle just stepped up with a stylish new ring! Seems like it may have been an incredibly sentimental gift from Prince Harry…

In the couple’s surprise appearance last weekend at One805LIVE!, the Suits alum was spotted rocking a new rock on her right hand. According to DailyMail.com, it appears to be a 14k gold Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring with Full Pavé Diamond Halo made by Logan Hollowell. It features an opal stone surrounded by a halo of white diamonds. GORGEOUS! And it costs a pretty penny, too — $4,195, to be exact. Take a look HERE.

The Confessions of a Female Founder podcast host’s birthday was on August 4, so it seems likely this brand new bling was a birthday gift. That’s what fans are guessing, anyway! And if so, it came with a hidden message from her beau!

According to the brand’s website, the moonstone is supposed to “bring good fortune,” enhance “intuition,” promote “inspiration,” and bring “success in love as well as business matters.” Well, damn. This is hitting close to home! Obviously, Harry and Meg have faced a ton of marriage issues rumors over the last year and beyond, including claims that the stress of Meg’s business ventures is taking a toll on her hubby! So, yeah, we can see why he’s trying to get some good karma flowing for them!

Another unique aspect of the bling? It’s “associated with the moon and was the stone of the goddess Diana” — which seems like a sweet nod to his mother, Princess Diana! The website further detailed:

“It has been worn as an amulet to bring good emotions to the wearer, while protecting those of a sensitive nature. Moonstone is used by healers to stimulate the functioning of the pineal gland and balance internal hormone cycles with nature’s rhythms.”

The description continued:

“Moonstone is a stone of inner growth and strength. Though often considered to be a woman’s stone, it can be beneficial to men in opening the emotional self.”

BTW, Meghan wore a similar matching necklace called the Queen Water Drop Moonstone Necklace with Sprinkled Diamonds by the same brand in an episode of her show, With Love, Meghan. That piece, see HERE, cost $3,300. Maybe Harry gave her a matching set? She may not ever be a queen, but she can wear some “queen” jewelry!

Either way, they’re gorgeous — and we hope Meg starts getting some of that “good fortune”!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

