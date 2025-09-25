Stassi Schroeder Has Beef With 'Unappreciative' Meghan Markle -- Here's Why!

Meghan Markle has made an enemy out of Stassi Schroeder!

The axed Vanderpump Rules star lit into the Duchess of Sussex in an episode of her Stassi podcast out earlier this month, revealing how she went from Meg’s no. 1 fan to her ultimate hater! Uh oh!

Related: Harry Took ‘Wrecking Ball’ To Reconciliation With THAT Interview

What the f**k did the Suits alum do to the Bravo star? Ignored her! Stassi said she’s furious Meghan has left her out of her As Ever PR box list, arguing she deserved to get some free goodies:

“I have literally defended her when no one else did.”

She continued:

“I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f**king PR reach out.”

The 37-year-old blasted the With Love, Meghan star for being “unappreciative” and likely not taking her seriously because of her reality TV past, dishing:

“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person. That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore.”

Damn! Stassi doubled down:

“I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now… Done.”

Yeesh!

The Vanderpump Villa star is particularly furious because some other internet personalities — namely, The Toast podcast hosts, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry — were on the receiving end of a PR box despite having “questioned” the royal. She explained:

“When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s**t about you — Claudia and Jackie don’t talk s**t about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this. … I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f**king knows. No longer. My feelings are hurt, and I’m a toxic fan. … I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”

Oh, boy. Meg does not need more toxic haters! LOLz!

Stassi slammed Prince Harry‘s wife for “paying attention to [her] haters” instead of her real fans:

“I think it’s her way of trying to control the narrative. I think she’s controlling.”

Calling the 44-year-old a “control freak,” the podcaster even compared the mother of two to Blake Lively! However, she didn’t clarify why she thinks they’re so similar.

Obviously, Meghan hit a nerve by leaving her out! But, um, Stassi might be forgetting one really huge and important reason why she may have been snubbed! Her racism scandal! Back in 2020, Stassi was let go from VPR after Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member, claimed Stassi and Kristen Doute made racist comments and racially profiled her by accusing her of a crime she didn’t commit to the police in 2018.

It may have been several years ago, but Meghan does NOT stand for racism — it’s one of the reasons she and Harry left the royal family, beginning their ongoing rift! So, if Stassi is on her radar, this could be a reason the TV personality hasn’t gotten a PR package yet!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Nicky Nelson]