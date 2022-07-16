Meghan Markle Was PISSED That 2017 Vanity Fair Cover Focused On Her Relationship With Prince Harry, New Book Claims!

Apparently, Meghan Markle was not too happy about her cover story with Vanity Fair once it hit newsstands in 2017!

In excerpts from the new biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors and obtained by The Times of London, author Tom Bower claimed the Duchess of Sussex was very “ecstatic” when the magazine wanted to do a story about her and put her on the cover of the September 2017 issue. However, that feeling soon changed when Vanity Fair used the headline “She’s Just Wild About Harry” – focusing entirely on her relationship with Prince Harry.

According to Bower, the former actress had been under strict orders from his public relations team to avoid any topics like race, Donald Trump, and (obviously) her romance with Harry. Instead, the piece was supposed to be about her work as an activist and philanthropist, as well as the 100th episode of Suits. But during the interview, she was (unsurprisingly) asked about her relationship with the royal, prompting her to say:

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

And that immediately became the basis for the whole piece!

So when the magazine dropped, Meghan was furious with her public relations company, Sunshine Sachs, for allowing it to be centered around her relationship with Harry rather than her activism. And while the company supposedly made specific requests to Vanity Fair about what to cover, there was one slight problem, as it turns out. Bower wrote:

“Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism.”

Hmmm…

Ultimately, the interview had some repercussions behind the scenes — sealing the deal on how the royals felt about Meghan. Saying the article was “like a thunderclap,” Bower stated:

“The interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.”

No wonder Meghan wasn’t thrilled about the cover if it caused her drama with the palace — something we all know she already had plenty of throughout her years as a working royal family member.

Thoughts on the new claims, Perezcious readers? Do you think Meghan should have been mad about the cover? Let us know in the comments (below).

