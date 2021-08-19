Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Don’t Believe Queen Elizabeth Took 'Full Ownership’ Of Racism Allegations

It is hard to imagine that tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family could escalate any further than they already have. However, there is a strong possibility that the royal rift could explode after these new claims…

In a new epilogue to Finding Freedom, the controversial biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, friends of the couple claim Meghan and Harry don’t believe that Queen Elizabeth II ever actually took accountability for the racism allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As you probably recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to the longtime television host about their experiences within the Firm back in March. Most notably, they alleged that a member of the royal household — not including the Queen or the late Prince Philip — had concerns that their unborn son Archie’s skin would be too dark. They have not identified which family member they were referring to, but there have been speculations that it could have been Prince Charles, Prince William, or Princess Anne.

Following the explosive sit-down, Buckingham Palace released a terse statement almost two days later, in which the royal family expressed sympathy — but also hinted that they disputed some aspects of Harry and Meghan’s account. The response read:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

According to the book, the 95-year-old monarch’s “recollections may vary” comment on the serious accusations apparently “did not go unnoticed” by Meghan and Harry. A source close to the pair said the Sussexes were “not surprised that full ownership was not taken” before adding:

“‘Months later, and little accountability has been taken. How can you move forward with that?’”

Let’s be real here, we just can’t see Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the family reuniting and moving on as if nothing had happened anytime soon, no more than with her family tbh. Unfortunately for them, too much dirty laundry has been dished out to the world.

And anyone who has ever been in a relationship knows the one wound that never heals is the one you never get an apology for. A REAL apology — that means holding yourself accountable.

What the book’s latest chapter suggests is that the palace has not sufficiently addressed the racism concerns in the months following the parents’ conversation on the matter — which honestly checks out. We mean, they’ve seemingly spent more time dodging the allegations than actually facing the systemic issue within institution.

It’s also interesting that the sources singled out Her Majesty when the duo has tried their best to exclude her from the racism claims. But we guess being in charge does mean you’re the one who ultimately has to take responsibility. The buck stops here — especially if your face is on it!

As for the Sussexes’ true thoughts about the Queen, well, we may have to wait until Harry releases his own upcoming memoir to potentially get the full scope of his grandmother’s involvement.

