Meghan Markle Is Lying? Source Claims She 'Desperately Wanted' To Go To Barack Obama’s Huge Birthday Bash!

As you probably know by now, the Obama family threw the biggest birthday bash of the summer, which boasted a guest list filled with celebrity A-listers, including George Clooney, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé. But noticeably absent from Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex — who shares an August 4 birthday with Barack Obama — is now said to have loved to attend the star-studded celebration, but sources previously told Page Six that the royal couple declined an invite since they are still on parental leave following the birth of Lilibet Diana. That seems like a reasonable reason, especially with the rising coronavirus cases across the country!

However, royal expert Angela Levin claimed to The Sun that the former president actually never included the royal couple on the guest list of 475 people! She said of their being snubbed:

“I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party. But the fact is, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list.”

That is rough — especially since Meghan and Harry seemed famously close with Barack and Michelle Obama! So this then begs the questions: why were they cut??? And was the former actress lying about wanting to show face?

Here’s one theory…

ICYMI, Meghan launched her 40×40 campaign in honor of her 40th birthday, a project which aims to encourage women who are heading back into the workforce following the global pandemic. A good idea, right? Well, Levin speculated the Obamas were slightly aggravated that her charitable initiative was so similar to the birthday plan created by the politician. Levin explained:

“Interestingly, the title is very similar to Barack’s 60×60 birthday appeal, where supporters were invited to donate 60 dollars, or even six dollars, to a worthy cause. It must be irritating for the Obamas to see Harry and Meghan copying much of what they do.”

Hmmm…

It seems like a little bit of a stretch, no? As long as the families providing something positive for the community, who cares about how similar the charities are? Also, Meghan’s program mainly focuses on 40 public figures offering 40 minutes of mentorship — not money.

The author then noted that the Obamas possibly wanted to “step back” from the pair out of respect for their friendship with Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, saying:

“The other problem is that the Obamas are also close to Prince William and his family. Who can forget that night in 2016 when they went to dinner with William and Catherine at their home and met Prince George, then three, who was in his dressing gown?”

She went on to say Michelle and Barack inevitably had to choose a side in the family feud:

“I’m sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife — you cannot have both because they are so far apart now — they will go towards William. The Obamas clearly always regarded Harry highly, but I am sure they can see through Meghan. They may stay around, but they won’t be as pally as they once were.”

Now, that reason sounds a little more legit! Fellow royal expert Camilla Tominey echoed similar sentiments, writing in the Daily Telegraph that a source said the Obama’s “didn’t like Harry attacking his family” during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Ultimately, though, only Meghan and Harry know why they chose not to attend the huge party over the weekend! But there is definitely a chance that we may have witnessed the end of a friendship. So sad…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Barack and Michelle actually snubbed Meghan and Harry? Do you think the duchess is lying about being invited? Let us know in the comments (below)!

