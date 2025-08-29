How Meghan Markle Reacted To Netflix Show Guest's Belittling Comment About Suits!

Life’s little humiliations…

The most recent episode of Meghan Markle‘s Netflix show With Love, Meghan saw her and a pal head off to a mixologist while enjoying a weekend jaunt. But it was what happened during that outing that dredged up a not-so-great moment in Meghan’s mind and past.

And honestly, after you read this, you’ll be surprised to hear the show’s producers actually left the interaction in the episode. Like, this actually made it to air?! Biiiig yikes!

So, it all centers on the Weekend Away episode of the show’s second season. In it, the Duchess of Sussex and her friend Heather Dorak took a trip together. On the trip, they decided to meet up with a mixologist named Payman Bahmani-Bailey to take a cocktail-making class. Fun, right?! Well, maybe… for a minute.

At one point during the class filmed for the Netflix series, Prince Harry‘s 44-year-old wife asked Payman about the path he took to becoming a mixologist. It’s not exactly a common job, ya know?! It’s not like going to school to become a doctor! LOLz! And in his case, it sure wasn’t. Payman revealed he’d been a lawyer in New York City in the past before opting to quit that stressful gig and turn to drink-making duties full-time!

Well, the lawyer remark perked up Meghan’s ears. She immediately asked whether he’d seen Suits — you know, the legal-themed show she starred on for years before ducking away from the TV world and marrying Harry! And Payman’s response was… brutal. He said:

“No, no, I don’t watch basic cable.”

Ouch.

Meghan tried to laugh it off at first, but he continued:

“I like shows with curse words and stuff.”

OUCH!!!

The only thing she could do was continue laughing. She tried to end the awkward exchange on a relatively high note, too:

“Great, I love it!”

Nice try, girl. No wiggling out of how awkward that exchange was, tho. For real.

Anyways, as y’all no doubt know, Meghan portrayed feisty paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018. Re-watch a few highlights from her time on the series (below) to see what Payman is missing:

And BTW, if you haven’t seen any of it yet, you can re-live the trailer for the second season of Meg’s Netflix run (below):

