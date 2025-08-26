Meghan Markle Opens Up About Being 'Not Well' While Apart From Kids For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral!

Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral was emotional for more than one reason.

In Season 2, Episode 3 of Meghan Markle‘s show, With Love, Meghan, out on Netflix now, she gets incredibly candid about having to leave her kids behind for the first prolonged about of time! Special guest Queen Eye‘s Tan France, who has two sons, Ismail, 4, and Isaac, 2, shared how much he loves the company of his kiddos, saying:

“You know what’s funny? When parents are like, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for them to go to college and be out,’ I’m like, I never want my children to leave. They’re not allowed to get married. Not allowed to leave my house.”

Aww!

Related: Meghan ‘Genuinely’ Thinks Taylor Swift ‘Hijacked Her Announcement

The Suits alum agreed:

“I’ll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who’s like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much.”

The fashion guru sweetly continued:

“I might die without my kids. I need my boys. If I don’t see them for a couple of days, I feel like my heart is broken.”

What devoted parents they must be!

Seemingly referencing the Queen’s funeral in 2022, Meg noted:

“Oh, I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was…not well.”

Oof! It’s so hard for any parent to leave their child, especially for the first time!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were already in the UK in September 2022 for a series of charity events when the monarch passed away at 96. The Archewell founders stayed in the area for the funeral services, meaning they were unexpectedly gone from Prince Archie, who was 3 at the time, and Princess Lilibet, who was 15 months, for a total of 17 days.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke opened up about the extended trip, writing:

“Our quick trip would now be an odyssey. Another ten days, at least. Difficult days at that. More, we’d have to be away from the children for longer than we’d planned, longer than we’d ever been.”

Once the parents got home, they kept their children close and “couldn’t let them out of their sight” at first. Sounds like it was really tough for them to be away!

Thoughts? Have U tuned into season 2 yet? Let us know (below).

[Image via Meghan Markle/Instagram & John Rainford/Avalon/WENN]