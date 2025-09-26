John McCain's Daughter Slams 'Nepo Babies' After Violet Affleck Speaks At UN

Get ready for some drama in the form of Capitol Hill-versus-Hollywood Boulevard!

Meghan McCain — yes, daughter of late Senator John McCain and professional opinion-haver — just came for Violet Affleck HARD after the 19-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner gave a passionate speech at the United Nations about long COVID.

Violet made a big splash this week in NYC. There, she addressed global delegates while rocking a K95 mask and warning that Gen Z’s future was being “stolen” by government inaction on COVID.

Her message? Pretty bleak. Violet said:

“Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us … with the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID.”

And she didn’t stop there. Violet also warned that COVID is still a serious threat:

“COVID-19 is airborne, floating and lingering in the air… [and] one infection can result in disabling damage to almost every cell in the body from the brain and heart to the nerves and blood vessels.”

Now, whether you think Violet is the voice of her generation or just a teen with a famous last name and a microphone, Meghan was NOT having it. The former co-host of The View, who’s never been shy with her opinions, posted (and then deleted) a sharp rebuke of Violet’s UN appearance on X (Twitter). In that deleted post, Meghan wrote:

“Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much. She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd.”

Yikes. Shots fired. But Meghan wasn’t done. Far from it!

After deleting the original post, she came back swinging the next day with a follow-up message that she did NOT delete:

“Some journalist are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby so I’m giving you all a response here instead of answering your emails: First, it takes one to know one. I’m clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio.”

McCain went on to say her parents would never have let her do what Violet just did:

“Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in. Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you’re going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done).”

And if you thought she was going to end things with grace and diplomacy… you must be new here. McCain added:

“Finally — anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right. Have a nice day.”

Wow!

Ch-ch-check out Meghan’s post (below):

Some journalist are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby so I'm giving you all a response here instead of answering your emails: First, it takes one to know one. I'm clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio. Say whatever you want about me, my parents… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 25, 2025

And you can watch some of Violet’s speech in front of the UN, too (below):

