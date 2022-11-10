Melinda Gates Has A New Man -- And He Could Not Be More Different From Bill…

Melinda Gates is moving on from Bill Gates with a new man!

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old philanthropist has been dating someone for a few months or possibly longer. Who is he? Former reporter Jon Du Pre. It’s unclear when Melinda and her new beau first met, but they were photographed together at a Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics basketball game back in April. More recently, the rumored couple and some of their families were also seen together at Pelican Hill, a five-star hotel in Newport Beach, California.

Who is this new guy? It turns out Jon previously had been a correspondent for Fox News in the late ’90s and early 2000s. According to his LinkedIn, the 63-year-old now works as a Strategic Communications Specialist. While most of his work has primarily been in broadcasting and video editing over the past three decades, he’s also ventured into writing with a memoir called The Prodigal Father: A True Story of Tragedy, Survival, And Reconciliation In An American Family, published in 2000.

Page Six also reported Jon shares three grown children with his ex-wife Gina — sons Kasey and Jonny, who graduated from BYU, and daughter Jessie, who graduated from the University of Utah. But beyond his career and family, the tattooed hunk is definitely different from her ex-husband! You can see for yourself (below):

Good for her!!!

This is Melinda’s first relationship since she and Bill finalized their divorce in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage. She previously opened up about the split in an interview with CBS Mornings in March, shutting down that they broke up due to his alleged affair with a Microsoft staff member:

“I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed from the day we got engaged to the day I got out of it. It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

However, one of the things Melinda hinted at that soured her marriage to Bill was his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein:

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him.”

When she met with Jeffrey one time because she “wanted to see who he was,” the experience had been so horrible she had “nightmares” about it:

“I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. Any of the questions remaining about what Bill’s relationship with him was… those are for Bill to answer. I made it very clear how I felt about him.”

Hopefully, this relationship works out better for Melinda! Reactions to her new boyfriend, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Rocky/WENN, Jon Du Pre/Instagram]