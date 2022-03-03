Melinda Gates 'Had Nightmares' After Meeting 'Evil' Jeffrey Epstein!

Wow. This interview WENT THERE!

As you may have heard, after Melinda Gates filed for divorce from Bill Gates, we learned some pretty unsavory things about him. The most disturbing was possibly the implications from the fact he had a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Billionaire pedophile Epstein is said to have collected powerful men in his web, using underage sex trafficking as a tool to gain leverage over them. We already knew he had ties to Prince Andrew and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. The founder of Microsoft would be a real feather in his cap.

Related: Bill’s Biographer Dishes On ‘Wild’ Stripper Parties He Threw When He Was Single!

What we’ve heard is that Melinda was disturbed when she found out about Bill’s meetings with the unscrupulous figure — who was apparently known in certain circles to be into some disgusting stuff even before his much-publicized 2019 arrest. After the divorce, a source told The Daily Beast that Melinda met Epstein only once, to get the measure of him — and was haunted for years afterward.

If that sounded a little overly dramatic to you, well too bad. Because it’s 100% true!

In Melinda’s full interview on CBS Mornings, in which she opens up for the first time publicly about what led to her divorce, she tells Gayle King it was a number of things that Bill did that led to the end of trust in their relationship:

“It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

We extrapolated from that quote that one of the things was Bill’s relationship with Epstein. But in the full interview, which aired Thursday morning, Melinda actually confirmed it!

She said about her estranged husband spending time with a convicted sex criminal (this was about 5 years after his first arrest for sex trafficking and subsequent “sweetheart deal” where he pleaded guilty to only one count of solicitating sex from a 14-year-old):

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him.”

She then confirmed the story about meeting her husband’s infamous friend for herself, saying:

“I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.”

Wow! She described:

“He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. That’s why my heart breaks for these young women. That’s how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful.”

To think — she could tell right away what he was, and yet all these men like Trump and Clinton and Prince Andrew just want to keep on with the idea that they had no idea! Pfft.

Through all the talk of unsavory friends, affairs, and other bad behavior, there’s one thing Melinda maintains — she is not to blame for the marriage failing AT ALL! She told Gayle:

“I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed from the day we got engaged to the day I got out of it.”

Hear about more affair talk in the full interview (below)!

[Image via WENN/CBS/YouTube/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]