Bill Gates' Biographer Dishes On 'Wild' Stripper Parties He Threw When He Was Single! Whoa!

Sounds like Bill Gates was a little bit of a playboy!

That’s what one journalist alleges, at least, in an interview this week as the Microsoft founder continues to go through his very-public divorce from estranged wife Melinda Gates.

Now, in a Monday sit-down, former Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporter and one-time Gates biographer James Wallace is opening up big time about the tech exec’s allegedly super-sketchy party habits!

Related: Can We Talk About Bill Gates’ Unusual Arrangement With Melinda?! OMG!

Speaking candidly with DailyMail.com, the 74-year-old Wallace — who wrote two books about the Microsoft head in the 1990s — asserts Gats is “no choir boy” in his personal life. Wallace explained (below):

“A lot of those Microsoft kids back then, they were young guys in pizza-stained t-shirts for two or three days working on software code. Then they would have some pretty wild parties, where they would go out and get strippers in Seattle and bring them over to Bill’s home. He wasn’t a choir boy back then, he wasn’t just this little computer nerd. He did have a life back then.”

Well, that’s got our attention.

So what did Gates do, exactly, that would give Wallace that impression?!

Well, according to the biographer, the computer whiz loved to party hard — allegedly with strippers from Seattle’s “all-nude nightclubs” — and even jump in the pool for a naked swim!

Wallace alleged media outlets effectively covered for Gates’ bad behavior by neglecting to report on it so he would keep giving them scoops, too! The journo explained: (below):

“[They] didn’t report on the wild bachelor parties that Microsoft’s boyish chairman would throw in his Seattle home, for which Gates would visit one of Seattle’s all-nude nightclubs and hire dancers to come to his home and swim naked with his friends in his indoor pool.”

Sounds like a hot time! For a single guy, that is!

And we mention that because Gates’ party-boy ways actually put a heck of a strain on his relationship early on for a while there with Melinda! Using her maiden name — French — Wallace recalls how the partying became a problem in their relationship early on (below):

“Though Gates began dating French in 1988, he continued to play the field for a while, especially when he was out of town on business, when he would frequently hit on female journalists who covered Microsoft and the company industry. His womanizing was well known, although not well reported, because Gates and Microsoft spoon-fed stories to industry writers for such papers as the New York Times, and none of them wanted the flow of information to stop. French was well aware of Gates’s womanizing, and consequently their relationship ran hot and cold. At one point, they broke up for nearly a year, reportedly because Gates refused to make any kind of commitment. When they got back together again in 1992, however, the relationship grew closer and stronger.”

Wild!!!

Related: Turns Out Bill Gates Was Friendly With… Jeffrey Epstein?! Oh, Come On, Dude!

And there’s even some corroboration to these claims!

Former Microsoft executive and longtime Gates pal Vern Raburn also spoke to DailyMail.com about Bill and Melinda, and he doubled down on those naked swim allegations! He also agreed that Bill “liked to party” prior to his marriage, but seemed to account for it after tying the knot, saying (below):

“Being naked in a pool is no big deal. There’s a difference between being naked in a pool with a whole bunch of other people, and being naked in a pool with somebody else, or in a bed with somebody else. [But] I never saw any of that [after they got married]. Certainly prior to their marriage, yeah. Bill liked to party. In fact, I had dinner with him one night. He said he was very proud of the fact that he hadn’t done any of that since he got married.”

Being naked in a pool is “no big deal”?! Even as a married man??

Ooookay!

Regardless, the 70-year-old Raburn sent his well wishes to Bill and Melinda as they work towards their split, saying the couple are “good people,” and adding:

“I truly hope Bill and Melinda end up being happy. I went through a divorce myself maybe 12 years ago. Anybody who tells you they have a good divorce, they’re lying through their teeth.”

We can only imagine!

Heck, based on our recent reporting, it sounds like there may be a LOT more to Bill Gates than we ever knew! Not sure quite how to grapple with that new info now! LOLz!

What do U make of these decades-old allegations from the 1990s popping back up, Perezcious readers?? Will it have any bearing on Gates’ divorce?! Could there be more than meets the eye here anyways??

Sound OFF with your take on Bill, Melinda, this biographer’s new (old) claims, and the whole damn divorce down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Carrie Devorah/C. Smith/WENN]