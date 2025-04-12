Menendez Brothers Score Major Win! Judge Doesn't Care What New DA Thinks -- They're Getting A Chance At Resentencing After All!

The Menendez brothers got a massive victory!

As we’ve previously reported, Erik and Lyle Menendez have been serving life without parole for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, for nearly three decades. However, the two became very hopeful that they’d leave prison one day when former District Attorney George Gascón supported a resentencing late last year.

Gascón recommended their sentences be changed from life without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life in light of new evidence that showed that Erik and Lyle had been sexually abused by their father. Since they were under the age of 26 at the time of the murders, that would make them eligible for parole immediately! However, the new DA, Nathan Hochman, wrecked those plans!

Last month, he rejected Gascón’s motion for resentencing! Why? Hochman felt the brothers’ claims they committed the crimes in self-defense after suffering abuse from Jose for years “lies!” Additionally, the new district attorney believes Lyle and Erik haven’t taken “complete responsibility for their crimes” or come clean about the “phony” self-defense claims and until they do, he would not entertain “rehabilitation and re-sentencing.”

Any hope Erik and Lyle had to get out from behind bars was squashed by the DA right then and there… or so they thought! Despite Hochman’s stance, KTLA reports that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic denied his request to withdraw the previous motion and ruled that the court could move forward with resentencing! Whoa!

What does this mean? Well, the resentencing hearing will now begin on April 17. Erik and Lyle’s attorney, Mark Geragos, is pushing for the judge to change their conviction from first-degree murder to manslaughter. And if that happens, as we mentioned, the brothers could be released from jail immediately since they already served over the maximum for manslaughter in California.

However, if things don’t turn out in their favor next Thursday, all hope is not lost for them! They still have another option. A clemency plea has been sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, who ordered the state parole board in February to investigate whether Erik and Lyle have been rehabilitated and pose a risk to the public if they are released. The parole board is scheduled to hold hearings on June 13. We’ll see if the Menendez brothers will even need Newsom to grant clemency – it all depends on what the court decides next week. But for now, things are looking up for Erik and Lyle.

