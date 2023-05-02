Got A Tip?

Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams Reveals Second Pregnancy With Alexis Ohanian!

Serena Williams announces pregnancy

CONGRATS, RENA!!!

Serena Williams seized the Met Gala moment on Monday, revealing she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child!! Amazing!

Leave it to the tennis superstar to reveal her big news in such a stunning power suit! And a Chanel one no less!

Of course, as you see in the photo above, Serena was interviewed along with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz! Apparently the couples are kinda neighbors? That’s what we heard! You can check out more of their looks here (below):

[Image via Vogue.com]

