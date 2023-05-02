Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams Reveals Second Pregnancy With Alexis Ohanian!

CONGRATS, RENA!!!

Serena Williams seized the Met Gala moment on Monday, revealing she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child!! Amazing!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are expecting their second child together. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0F8TNgaBla — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Leave it to the tennis superstar to reveal her big news in such a stunning power suit! And a Chanel one no less!

Of course, as you see in the photo above, Serena was interviewed along with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz! Apparently the couples are kinda neighbors? That’s what we heard! You can check out more of their looks here (below):

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz slaying at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/KF6G8j36I8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

[Image via Vogue.com]