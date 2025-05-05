LeBron James Bails On Met Gala At The Last Minute Despite Being Named Honorary Chair!

The world is going to have to wait at least another year for LeBron James to make his Met Gala debut.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had been named an honorary chair of this year’s event, which occurs on Monday evening. But just hours ago he announced on X (Twitter) that he would be forced to pull out. According to the 40-year-old NBA superstar himself, a knee injury he sustained during a Lakers playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves late last week is the cause for keeping him from showing out on Monday night at the Met Gala. Oh, no!!!

In his social media post, LeBron said that the Grade 2 MCL sprain he suffered back on April 30 against the T-Wolves is too painful for him to push through for the Met Gala. However, as he noted in the tweet, his wife Savannah James (whom the Cleveland native called a “beautiful powerful Queen”) will still attend in his place:

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done.”



We hate that LeBron won’t be around tonight. But obviously, health always comes first.

We hope he rests up, recovers quickly, and can get back to doing what he loves on the court… and that the Met Gala will again come calling for him in the very near future, too!

