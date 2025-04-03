MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing whatever it takes to raise their new little one together — even if it means being under the same roof!

Following the birth of their daughter (not named “Celestial Seed”) late last month, the 34-year-old musician has moved back in with the Jennifer’s Body star! A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Megan is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter’s life. It’s all her rules, under her roof right now and has been on his best behavior. She’s just focused on their baby and is so in love.”

The insider noted that Megan and MGK are “in a good place” after their messy breakup last year, and the musician has been “helpful” with their newborn, made “a huge effort,” and is a “great dad.” However, no one should think the pair will get back together soon! For now, that ship has sailed for Megan! The insider noted the 38-year-old actress is “not taking MGK back at this point.” They are strictly co-parents — though it sounds like the Bloody Valentine artist wouldn’t mind being more than that:

“He has expressed he wants to make it work between them again, but she is not caving in. Megan feels at peace and closed the door on the relationship.”

After MGK allegedly betrayed her trust and cheated, we can’t blame her for slamming the door shut on a romance between them at this time! Hopefully, things will not change while they live together, and they only have a strong co-parenting relationship moving forward. The fact that he was there for the birth and moved in is a good sign they are heading in that direction despite how nasty things got at one point.

Another insider confirmed to the outlet that MGK has been staying with Megan since the birth, and the former couple “want to spend all the time they can” with her. Although they are in a better place, the Transformers alum hasn’t erased what happened before from her memory. The second source said:

“They have both really softened to each other, but Megan hasn’t forgotten the past.”

Oof.

But what’s most important here is that Megan and their new bundle of joy are doing well. The source mentioned she was “worried” that she was giving birth while Mercury was in retrograde. (Yes, really! But what can we say! Meg is all about astrology and always has been.) Thankfully, the insider said she and their baby are “happy and healthy.” Amazing! We love to hear that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked Megan is letting MGK live with her? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Call Her Daddy/YouTube]