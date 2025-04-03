Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Viral Freakout! Mom Catches Toddler Son Eating His Grandfather's ASHES! OMG! MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level! Influencer Hailey Okula's Husband Shares 'First Dance' Wedding Video After Her Shocking Death RHONY Alum Erin Lichy SLAMMED For Not Supporting Newborn's Neck In TikTok -- See Her Response! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB! Would U Do THIS With An Ex? Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Now: Rumer Willis Says She & Her Sisters 'Still Take Baths Together' Baby #4! Michelle Williams Secretly Welcomed Another Child! MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter -- But She Is 'Not Taking' Him 'Back'! Taylor Swift Reacts To Arrival Of Kylie & Jason Kelce’s Fourth Baby! Travis Kelce Has SWEETEST Reaction To Meeting Jason & Kylie’s New Daughter For First Time On New Heights -- Watch! Jason & Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter -- And The Newborn's First Pictures Are SO Adorable! Look!

Megan Fox

MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter -- But She Is 'Not Taking' Him 'Back'!

MGK Has Moved Back In With Megan Fox After Birth Of Their Daughter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing whatever it takes to raise their new little one together — even if it means being under the same roof!

Following the birth of their daughter (not named “Celestial Seed”) late last month, the 34-year-old musician has moved back in with the Jennifer’s Body star! A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Megan is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter’s life. It’s all her rules, under her roof right now and has been on his best behavior. She’s just focused on their baby and is so in love.”

Related: What MGK Did To Get Back In Good Graces Of Megan Fox Before Daughter’s Birth

The insider noted that Megan and MGK are “in a good place” after their messy breakup last year, and the musician has been “helpful” with their newborn, made “a huge effort,” and is a “great dad.” However, no one should think the pair will get back together soon! For now, that ship has sailed for Megan! The insider noted the 38-year-old actress is “not taking MGK back at this point.” They are strictly co-parents — though it sounds like the Bloody Valentine artist wouldn’t mind being more than that:

“He has expressed he wants to make it work between them again, but she is not caving in. Megan feels at peace and closed the door on the relationship.”

After MGK allegedly betrayed her trust and cheated, we can’t blame her for slamming the door shut on a romance between them at this time! Hopefully, things will not change while they live together, and they only have a strong co-parenting relationship moving forward. The fact that he was there for the birth and moved in is a good sign they are heading in that direction despite how nasty things got at one point.

Another insider confirmed to the outlet that MGK has been staying with Megan since the birth, and the former couple “want to spend all the time they can” with her. Although they are in a better place, the Transformers alum hasn’t erased what happened before from her memory. The second source said:

“They have both really softened to each other, but Megan hasn’t forgotten the past.”

Oof.

But what’s most important here is that Megan and their new bundle of joy are doing well. The source mentioned she was “worried” that she was giving birth while Mercury was in retrograde. (Yes, really! But what can we say! Meg is all about astrology and always has been.) Thankfully, the insider said she and their baby are “happy and healthy.” Amazing! We love to hear that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked Megan is letting MGK live with her? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Call Her Daddy/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 03, 2025 08:40am PDT

Share This