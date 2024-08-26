Rich Miami Developer Allegedly Tried To Have Wife Killed Amid Divorce -- And It All Ended With HIS Death As Cops Closed In!

A harrowing murder-for-hire plot has finally ended after the suspected conspirator was found dead by suicide.

Tatiana and Sergio Pino were married for more than 30 years before the former filed for divorce from her Miami real estate developer husband in 2022. Since then, there have reportedly been several attempts made on her life. And in indictments obtained by multiple outlets, her estranged husband isn’t named, but rather identified by the FBI as “co-conspirator 1” in the alleged plot.

In a July press release following an indictment, the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida charged nine individuals in connection with the case. Specifically, four of them were charged with stalking Tatiana, as well as arson. One was even accused of crashing a vehicle into Tatiana’s car while she was inside it!!

In another indictment, Miami officials accused a “second crew,” AKA the rest of the five charged in the case, with conducting similar dangerous crimes. That included entering Tatiana’s property “masked and without consent, and menacing others on her property by pointing a gun at their head,” according to the indictment.

Apparently, a June incident nearly turned fatal when Tatiana pulled up to her Pinecrest residence and a man pointed a gun at her. According to the Miami Herald, the victim escaped by driving her car into the backyard to gain her daughter’s attention, who called the cops. But when the daughter came outside, the man allegedly pointed the gun at her, too. Thankfully, he never pulled the trigger.

Some of the other crimes those accused were charged with include setting fire to Tatiana’s car, and poisoning. In July, U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said during a news conference:

“[Sergio] decided he was going to kill his wife.”

The attorney accused Sergio of paying the hitmen hundreds of thousands of dollars for the murder of his estranged wife before their divorce would become final. According to the lawyer, Sergio even offered to DOUBLE a hit crew’s pay if his name would not be connected to the murder! So crazy!

In the July indictment, Sergio’s attorney Deanna Shifrin denied all accusations against him, claiming at the time, “there is nothing to indicate that he ever harmed or wanted to harm his wife.” However, later that same month, the real estate mogul was found dead in his Miami home after the FBI conducted “search and arrest operations.” A statement revealed:

“Upon arrival, members of the FBI Miami SWAT team attempted to call out any occupants of the residence. When there was no response, the SWAT team entered the residence and conducted a methodical search to locate the subject. Ultimately, Mr. Pino was discovered alone in an upstairs bedroom.”

What a harrowing story… We’re just glad Tatiana is okay! More details (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

